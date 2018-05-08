YEREVAN.- I would like to believe that the wind of change in Armenia will not transform into a hurricane of destruction, deputy head of RPA, MP Armen Ashotyan said at a press conference with foreign journalists.

Speaking about the decision of the RPA to support Pashinyan's candidacy, Ashotyan stressed "we clearly stated in the statement by head of political group that it was a political decision, we promised to assist the voting process and we did it, we did not vote in a row in favor, but we provided the votes necessary for the elections."

Answering the question about whether the RPA will use the fact that they constitute the majority in Parliament and will block the prime minister's initiatives, Ashotyan noted that " a logic standing behind political decision of pour party is much more reasonable and relevant to the reality than emotions."

"It is too early to talks about the future of government program. It will be considered thoroughly as soon as it is delivered to the parliament , we will make our final assessment of the program as soon as we have chance to read it we have experience and will be able to make positive impact as well, even criticism is also a positive thing," Ashotyan noted.

"Positive expectations raised by our populations should be treated adequately and as soon as possible, or another frustration will come, we are not going to endure the failures of new govern, we are going to criticize. Rhetoric is over, it is time for strategic papers," he stated.

The deputy head of RPA added that it is important to provide equal access to elections to all political stakeholders.