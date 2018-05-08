UK Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan congratulated newly elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am pleased that a solution to the political situation in Armenia has been found, via negotiation and through the Parliament, and congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s new Prime Minister.

“It is to the credit of all involved that events over the last three weeks have unfolded peacefully and largely without incident.

“It is important that the restraint and statesmanship shown by all parties continues and that the political process moves forward, based on solid constitutional and legal foundations.

“In my two visits to Armenia in the last 12 months, I have seen first-hand the country’s rich history, and its huge potential. I was particularly impressed by the many young people I met, who are determined to build a bright future for Armenia.

“The UK, as a longstanding friend of Armenia, stands ready to support its efforts to strengthen its democracy, deliver good governance, and improve economic opportunities for all.”