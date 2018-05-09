US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making a surprise visit to North Korea to continue preparations for what is expected to be a historic summit, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, NBC News reported.
After declaring that the U.S. is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the president said that Pompeo was on an unannounced trip to North Korea where talks continue about the future of that nation's nuclear weapons program. The president is expected to participate in the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moo Jae-In in the near future.