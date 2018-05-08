Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that he has ordered the Foreign Ministry to consult with European countries, Russia and China within the next weeks and if Iran's national interests are secured, we will remain in JCPOA, IRNA reported.

Talking on Iranian TV minutes after US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, President Rouhani said from now on, the deal is an agreement between Iran and five countries.

'I have also ordered Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to go ahead with adequate preparations to resume enrichment at the industrial level without any limit,' President Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday evening after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

He said that Iran will wait for a few weeks to consult the European sides of the nuclear agreement as well as Russia and China.

'Everything depends on our national interests,' the president said, noting that if Iran's interests in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are guaranteed without the US presence, Iran will stay in the deal.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Washigton would pull out of Iran nuclear deal and reinstate nuclear sanctions on Iran.