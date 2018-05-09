Russia’s foreign ministry is “deeply disappointed” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the ministry said it was "deeply disappointed by the decision of US President Donald Trump to unilaterally refuse to carry out commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action", the official name for the 2015 deal.

Washington's actions were "flagrantly trampling on the norms of international law", the ministry said, saying it is "highly concerned that the US is once more acting contrary to the opinion of the majority of countries".

“There are no - and can be no - grounds for breaking the joint comprehensive action plan (JCPOA). The plan showed its full efficiency,” the ministry said. “The United States is undermining international trust in the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

The ministry said it was open to further cooperation with other Iran deal members and would continue to actively develop bilateral ties with Tehran.