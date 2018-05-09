YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that their first task shall be to amend the Electoral Code of Armenia, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“It is assumed that Pashinyan wishes to replace the ‘rating’[-based] election system with a simple proportional election system.

“The Electoral Code is a constitutional law, for the adoption of which 63 votes ‘for’ are needed [in parliament]. But since the ‘rating’ election system is auspicious to the RPA [Republican Party of Armenia, which forms majority in parliament], it is not ruled out that the RPA [parliament] members will attempt to thwart the amendments to the code.

“In that case, only one option will remain: organizing of a referendum on constitutional amendments, and constitutionally laying down of those provisions,” wrote Zhamanak.