Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday issued a congratulatory address in connection with the Victory Holiday as well as the 26th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and the liberation of Shushi town.

“Dear compatriots,

“Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic and Artsakh Liberation wars,

“Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

“On behalf of the republic’s authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on the Victory Holiday, the 26th anniversary of the NKR Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi.

“May 9 has long been the symbol of victories of our heroic people. History has proven more than once that in different periods, during ordeals our Motherland underwent we have managed to unite and protect our national interests, homes and hearths, families and children. Our people managed to do that due to their courage and brevity, the infinite love and devotion to the Motherland, their unity and unshakable will.

“We always remember the feat of our heroic fathers and grandfathers in the Great Patriotic War, we have been brought up by their example, and inspired also by this very example we have liberated Shoushi, ancient Armenian settlements and built a free and independent statehood.

“The independence generation today continues our people’s heroic traditions; continues with dignity and confidence enriching the victorious pages of our history.

“Dear compatriots,

“This festive day I congratulate all our sisters and brothers in Artsakh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora. Let the May cherished victories be a landmark for our people and lead to new achievements and accomplishments. I wish all of us peace, welfare and all the best,” reads the address by the President of Artsakh.