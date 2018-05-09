Iranian nuclear deal is “not dead”, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

According to him, Emmanuel Macron intends to hold talks with his Iranian colleague Hassan Rouhani over the US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from deal.

“This agreement is not dead,” Reuters reported quoting Jean-Yves Le Drian.

France perfectly understands that there are concerns over Iranian ballistic missile program, but these issues can be resolved without abandoning the deal, said French FM adding that Macron will probably meet with the Iranians and European counterparts from France, Britain and Germany.

“Yes, there is a real risk of confrontation. I hope it will not be a setback for peace,” he told French radio station RTL.