YEREVAN. – Pashinyan is a talented person with whom Armen Sarkissian has established respectful relationship, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told reporters on Wednesday in Victory Park.

According to Armen Sarkissian, he is ready to contribute to the success of the new government, otherwise, all this movement and people’s hopes are meaningless.

“So I hope that the government will be justified,” Sarkissian said.

In response to the comment that he was nominated by the politician, rejected by the society, he said: “It does not matter who put me forward, I'm ready to serve my homeland, and if I serve well, then I'm a good president. The question is, will we be able to make the country we were dreaming about for 26 years.”

Asked when he last met former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and whether Sargsyan intends to leave the country, Armenian President noted that he had recently met him and discussed the internal political situation in Armenia.

“It seems to me, he is not going to leave Armenia,” Sarkissian added.

Asked whether the immigration will take place in Armenia, he noted that this process is rather repatriation than immigration.

“These things are different, the birthplace of any Armenian is here. I see people willing to return to their homeland. If positive steps are taken within one month or year, people will return, everything depends on us,” Armen Sarkissian concluded.