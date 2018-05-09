YEREVAN. – Just like everyone, the US government, the people, and the US embassy here are inspired by the events unrolling in Armenia, and by their peaceful resolution.

US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday told about the abovementioned to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The ambassador noted that the US stands ready to work with the new Armenian government to be formed, and to continue their partnership with Armenia.

Mills said he believes everyone agrees that it is time to “build bridges,” tension in the country should be reduced, and the new Armenia, for which so many people took to the streets in the country, must be built.

In the American diplomat’s words, they will work with the new Armenian government to see how the US can help in the fight against corruption, strengthening of democracy, and formation of a freer economy in Armenia.

Also, the US ambassador congratulated on Victory Day. He noted that this is the day when people celebrate the victory in the fight against fascism, and that the American people will never forget the sacrifices which the peoples of the ex-USSR republics—including of Armenia—had to make in those years.