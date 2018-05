YEREVAN. – Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin does not rule out the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly-appointed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I think this meeting will be held,” Volynkin told reporters in Victory Park on Wednesday.

Asked what changes should be expected in the Armenian-Russian relations, the ambassador said that it is necessary to develop, deepen and expand these relations in all directions in order to see some changes.