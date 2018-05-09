YEREVAN. – I am satisfied, since Armenia showed that we can have dramatic and big changes which people call a revolution, a velvet revolution, but most importantly, everything happened within the framework of the law and the Constitution.

President Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday told the above-said to reporters at Victory Park in capital city Yerevan.

“We showed the world that even if a revolution [is needed], then the Armenian one is completely different,” the President said. “It was civilized, within the framework of the Constitution and laws; I’m very happy and satisfied with that.”

Reflecting on the current situation in Armenia and on the possible avenues to resolve it, Sarkissian said the role of the country’s president is to support all the good and thoughtful initiatives by the government.

“I’m going to give solutions jointly with the government,” noted Armen Sarkissian. “The President can encourage and propose to the government to find solutions.”