The European Union regrets the US President Donald Trump’s statement on the nuclear deal with Iran, spokesperson for EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Iranian nuclear deal is ‘a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture” and “crucial for the security of the region, of Europe and of the entire world.”

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it is doing so far, the European Union will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal. We fully trust the work, competence and autonomy of the International Atomic Energy Agency that has published 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement.

“The European Union has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions has not only a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, but also and mainly crucial benefits for the Iranian people. The European Union is fully committed to ensuring that this continues to be delivered on,” the statement said.

“The nuclear deal with Iran is the culmination of 12 years of diplomacy. It has been working and it is delivering on its goal, which is guaranteeing that Iran doesn’t develop nuclear weapons. The European Union is determined to preserve it,” the statement reads.