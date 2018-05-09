YEREVAN. – What happened in Armenia is not a revolution, acting Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, Armenia has undergone a regime change and the situation in the country is unambiguous.

The Prime Minister represents a minority, while the majority represented by RPA still holds position, noted Vigen Sargsyan.

“Does it mean that every time they do not like something, they will take people to the streets? But there will always be someone who will bring more people. It is not a democracy,” Sargsyan said.

Asked to comment on the statement over the concentration of troops on the border and on Sasun Mikaelyan’s statement that this is not true, Sargsyan noted that this is an extremely irresponsible approach.

“Suggestion that it is connected with internal political processes is disrespectful in relation to the soldiers standing on the border,” Sargsyan said adding that he received call neither from Sasun Mikaelyan nor Nikol Pashinyan over this situation.