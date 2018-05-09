YEREVAN. – Russia is Armenia’s strategic partner; they have passed a long way [together], said Vigen Sargsyan, the Acting Defense Minister of Armenia, at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted this when asked whether the most recent developments in Armenia have had an impact on the country’s arrangements with Russia in the defense sector.

In Sargsyan’s words, it is natural that any event generates the partners’ interest and concern, and it can also have certain consequences.

“[But] I’m sure that [the new Armenian] Prime Minister and his team grasp that challenge and are doing everything to maintain relations,” he said, “since [Armenia’s] relations with Russia in the military sphere have an exceptional significance, and they should be maintained.”

And when journalists asked as to whether there already are any consequences, Vigen Sargsyan responded, “I’m sure that everything will be normal.”