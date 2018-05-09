The latest developments in Armenia are unique, that does not happen every day, Armenian-American rock star Serj Tankian said in an interview with BBC.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is really different than previous leaders in Armenia, as he has been an activist most of his political career, Serj Tankian noted.

According to him, corruption remained the main problem in Armenia.

“It s been brewing, time came when people were ready to stand up and it was initiated by the youth who were a lot more irrelevant to the police and the rules than their parents. That was rather unique in a matter of few weeks a complete turnaround , that’s not a fight between east and west,” Serj Tankian concluded.