YEREVAN. – The events that took place over the past one month also have showed that the Armenian army is on a high institutional level.

New Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), noted about the aforesaid during Wednesday’s military consultation at the headquarters of the Artsakh Defense Army, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the PM stressed that all matters connected with the armed forces will be at the focus of the Armenian government.