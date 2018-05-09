Foreign Minister of Sweden Margot Wallström congratulated newly elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

“Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on the election as Prime Minister of Armenia. Welcome the peaceful nature of this political transition. Important to continue inclusive dialogue for the democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights that the people of Armenia demand,” she tweeted.

Canada’s foreign office also extended congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan and “the people of Armenia on a peaceful and democratic transition of power.”

“Canada looks forward to working with the new government to build on longstanding ties and to support political dialogue, rule of law, human rights and constitutional democracy to benefit all Armenians,” Foreign Ministry tweeted.