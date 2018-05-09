Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will form a Cabinet based on consultations with all the parliamentary forces, the PM said at a press conference in Artsakh.

“As we have already agreed, consultations will kick off with all the parliamentary forces based on which the Cabinet will be formed. I want to emphasize the following – “Civil Contract” party had and now has its vision on the Cabinet, but since we have set an issue rather than taking the power we will start consultations with the parliamentary forces based on which we will form a Cabinet”, Pashinyan noted.

Referring to the question related to the expected changes in power structures, Pashinyan noted that some options are on the table and a decision will be made in the nearest days.