Armenia expects only positive development in Armenian-Russian relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in Stepanakert on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister said the conversation was sincere and constructive.

“We agreed to continue talks on May 14 in Sochi within Eurasian Economic summit,” Pashinyan added.

According to him, he has already said that Armenian-Russian strategic relations should be expanded and strengthened, while is also necessary to develop relations within Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO.

“I mean, sure, we should think about making the work more effective, increasing the turnover at such rates that the result will be visible to all Armenian citizens, fixing a new level of development of the economy and the prosperity of the citizens. We expect positive developments in Armenian-Russian relations,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.