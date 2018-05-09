One of the best ways of the international recognition of Artsakh is representation of a key part of the problem to the international community, Armenia's new prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Stepanakert on Wednesdey.

"There is a clear indicator. Here, for example, here a journalist, asking a question, said that this conflict is over the territory. It seemed that the international community had become aware of the essence of the problem during the long years of negotiations. Therefore, it is very important that new efforts are made to present the essence of the conflict, "Pashinyan said, while recalling the atrocities of the Azerbaijani side in 2016.

"The essence of the Artsakh issue is in these atrocities. The conflict began from the moment when the people of Artsakh felt the need to protect themselves from such atrocities. In this case, the issues have noting to do with the territory, "said the Prime Minister of Armenia.