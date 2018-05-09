YEREVAN.- Imports of goods should be carried out three times faster, and tomorrow I will check to see how well my instruction is executed, Armenia's new prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Stepanakert on Wednesdey.

He reminded that yesterday he instructed the Acting Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan, State Revenue Committee Vardan Harutyunyan to remove any obstacles to import any goods.

Touching upon the elimination of monopolies, Pashinyan noted that there are no obstacles to import, but , care must be taken to ensure that this opportunity is used because there may be impeding circumstances.

"We intend to reveal these obstacles and to eliminate them", - the prime minister said.