EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker has attacked the US for turning its back on its allies and says Europe must take America's place as global leader after Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, Daily Mail reported.

The EU Commission President said America "no longer wants to cooperate" with other parts of the world and is turning away from friendly relations 'with a ferocity that can only surprise us."

As European powers scrambled to salvage the agreement today, Juncker said it was up to the EU to take on the mantle of the US, adding: "At this point, we have to replace the United States, which as an international actor has lost vigor, and because of it, in the long term, influence."