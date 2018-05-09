US imposes sanctions on defense structures of Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia

Pashinyan: Great repatriation should become one of priority issues of pan-Armenian agenda

Pashinyan's explanation: What needs to be done for the international recognition of Artsakh?

Pashinyan: Our goal is not to hold talks, but to solve problem

Pashinyan: Import of goods should be carried out three times faster

Armenia PM and EU’s Mogherini discuss foreign policy priorities

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches great importance to EU deal

Armenia PM: We can talk about compromises when Baku will say it is ready to recognize Karabakh’s right to self-determina

PM: We expect only positive developments in Armenian-Russian relations

PM: Armenia ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey

PM: International recognition is one of the ways leading to Artsakh-Armenia unification

Armenia PM: Negotiations cannot be considered full unless Karabakh takes part in them (PHOTOS)

Pashinyan: Armenia intends to develop relations with Iran

Foreign Ministries of Canada and Sweden congratulate Armenia PM

Acting Defense Minister urges to investigate peacekeepers’ participation in rallies

PM: Armenian army is on high institutional level

Vigen Sargsyan to serve as Defense Minister until appointment of new minister

EU determined to preserve Iran’s nuclear deal

Foreigners detained on Azerbaijan border are handed over to Armenia National Security Service

Lavrov: Russia to remain in Iran nuclear deal

Karabakh MOD briefs President, new Armenia PM on situation at frontline

Serj Tankian: Armenia has revolution without one bullet being fired

Armenia President joins Yerevan march (VIDEO)

Erdogan criticizes US decision to withdraw from Iran deal

Armenia MOD: Relations with Russia are exceptional

Iran’s parliamentarians burn nuclear deal

French FM: Iran nuclear deal “not dead”

Dead body found in gorge nearby Yerevan hotel

Vigen Sargsyan on situation in Armenia: It is not a revolution

Armenia President: No matter who put me forward

President: Armenian revolution is completely different

US ambassador: New Armenia, for which so many people took to streets, must be built

Russian ambassador does not exclude Putin-Pashinyan meeting

ANCA urges Michael Pompeo to facilitate providing $140 million grant to Armenia

New Armenia PM visits Karabakh (PHOTOS)

PM Pashinyan: Armenian people’s triumphant spirit will bring new successes to Armenia, Artsakh

Armenia political elite visits Victory Park (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia Electoral Code to be amended

Kazakhstan President to new Armenia PM: I am confident that friendship will continue

Karabakh President: Independence generation today continues our people’s heroic traditions

Former California governor George Deukmejian dead at 89

US State Department: We look forward to working closely with Armenia

Saudi Arabia backs US decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

Russian disappointed by Trump's Iran decision

Armenia celebrates May 9

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by US decision to exit Iran nuclear deal

Mike Pompeo makes visit to North Korea

Iran accepts remaining in JCPOA under condition

Putin holds phone conversation with PM Nikol Pashinyan

Trump calls the Iran deal 'terrible, one-sided deal'

Armenia's PM Pashinyan receives acting Vice Prime Minister (PHOTOS)

Trump and Xi agree on importance of continued implementation of sanctions on North Korea

Estonia's PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Donald Trump withdraws US from Iran nuclear deal

PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Dmitry Medvedev on becoming PM

UK Minister: UK stands ready to support Armenia’s efforts to strengthen democracy

Armenia's acting Defense Minister resigns

Pashinyan is briefed on external security situation (PHOTOS)

RPA: Cooperation with new authorities at the level of joint government is not correct

Karabakh President receives Armenian Central Bank chairman

1 killed, 4 injured in Yerevan car crash

Ashotyan: We are going to criticize new government

RPA: For us the time of rhetoric is over, now it is time of actions

Netanyahu accuses Iran of deploying “dangerous weapons” in Syria to threaten Israel

Pashinyan is briefed on state budget revenues and spending

Karabakh president attends solemn event dedicated to the Triple Holiday

Kim Jong-un names condition for denuclearization

Russia's State Duma approves Medvedev as prime minister

CSTO Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on becoming PM

Iran to export new oil grade

Head of Armenia’s national security service briefs Pashinyan on security situation in Armenia

Trump does not accept EU initiative on Iran deal

German MFA: History in the making in Armenia!

Slutsky hopes to preserve and develop Armenia-Russia allied relations

Trump urges John Kerry not to harm US

Russia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Armenia President to new PM: I hope you form government as soon as possible (PHOTOS)

Council of Europe ready to provide any further assistance to Armenian authorities

Catholicos Aram I congratulates Pashinyan on becoming PM

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.05.2018

Dollar gains strength in Armenia

New Armenia PM to attend EAEU summit

Bako Sahakyan congratulates Pashinyan on becoming Armenian PM

New Armenia PM arrives at official residence

Medvedev congratulates Pashinyan on becoming PM

Kim Jong-un meets Xi Jinping in China

Georgia PM: Georgia firmly supports and stands by brotherly Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan formally appointed Armenia PM

Ardshinbank secures $10 million funding arranged by Commerzbank and ADB

New Armenia Premier informs about his first courses of action to be taken

New Armenia PM: There will be substantial changes in government (PHOTOS)

Putin congratulates Pashinyan on becoming Armenia PM

EU looks forward to working new Armenia PM

RPA oligarchs, odious generals vote for Pashinyan (PHOTOS)

Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan ready to support Armenia’s just and peaceful development

Karen Karapetyan congratulates Pashinyan and steps down

Peskov: Russia hopes Armenia will participate in Eurasian Union summit

Peskov comments on Rosneft vice president’s statement on Armenia

Artak Zakaryan resigns as Deputy Defense Miinster

Pashinyan to visit Artsakh on May 9