The United States has worked out sanctions against certain Russian, Iranian, North Korean and Chinese individuals and legal entities as well as against organizations from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, accusing them of violating US national legislation on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, says a public notice posted by the US Department of State on the Federal Register, the daily journal of US government, on Wednesday.
Among the blacklisted entities are the Gatchina Surface-to-Air Missile Training Center, the Russian Defense Ministry’s 18th Central Scientific Research Institute in Kursk, the Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) in Tula, the 183rd Guard Air Defense Missile Regiment, and the Russian Research and Production Concern (BARL). New restrictions have been again imposed on the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (former GRU), TASS reported.
The list includes 28 individuals and legal entities. According to the US government, they all could have "the potential to make a material contribution to the development of" cruise or ballistic missile systems in Iran, Syria or North Korea.