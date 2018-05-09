A train station in Brussels was forced to evacuate following reports of an explosion this afternoon, which later turned out to have been caused by firecrackers, Daily Mail reported.

The 'detonation' was reportedly heard at the Gare du Midi station, also known as Brussels South, at just after 5.15pm local time.

Panicking commuters fled the station after allegedly hearing 'a loud bang' from one of the tracks.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene in the Belgian capital and evacuated commuters.

No casualties have been reported.