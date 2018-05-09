French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday agreed to ensure implementation of 2015 Iran nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from it, Xinhua reported quoting Macron's office.

The two leaders "agreed to continue their joint work with all concerned states in order to keep implementing the nuclear deal and preserve regional stability," the Elysee said in a statement.

Speaking on telephone with Rouhani, Macron reiterated "France's willingness to continue implement the Iranian nuclear agreement in all its aspects," stressing it was necessary that Iran do the same.

He also recalled his proposal to forge with all concerned parties a broad accord based on 2015 deal " to reach a mutually beneficial framework on the subjects related to the development of on Iran-post 2025 nuclear program, ballistic activities and major crises in the Middle East.