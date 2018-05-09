Russia views new US sanctions against Russian defense bodies as a desire to get even with Moscow after a fiasco of a missile strike against Syria on April 14, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"Formally, Russia is being accused of breaching US legislation that bans cooperation in defense technology with Iran, North Korea and Syria, and that cannot have any relation to our country," the ministry said. "In fact, it is obviously a hackneyed desire to be even for a fiasco of the missile attack launched by the United States alongside the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian Arab Republic on April 14 in violation of international law."
"Maybe, [they are blacklisted] for training and instructing well the Syrian air defense servicemen who shot down most of western aggressors’ missiles," the foreign ministry said emphasizing that the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate and Rosoboronexport arms export company had been placed on sanctions lists before.
"The Americans seem to have forgotten that they have sanctioned them more than once and intend to threaten us what they have failed to frighten us with earlier," the statement reads.
Washington is incapable of pressuring Russia both economically and politically to stop protecting own interests or supporting partners, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.