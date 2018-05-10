YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that he started discussions with the parliamentary forces, with respect to the formation of the new government of Armenia, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“It seems the ‘Tsarukyan’ [parliamentary] bloc [led by Prosperous Armenia Party leader and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan], which supported Nikol Pashinyan in being elected PM, is ready to go to coalition [government with him].

“There is already information in the press that the ‘Tsarukyan’ bloc expects to get the posts of at least one deputy PM and four ministers,” wrote Zhamanak.