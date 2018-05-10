The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have informed that in retaliation to last night’s missile attacks on Golan Heights, the Israeli Air Force has launched strikes on dozens of Iranian facilities and air defense batteries in Syria, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Jonathan Conricus, Spokesman & Head of Social Media of the IDF, stated that prior to these airstrikes, however, the Israeli authorities had informed Russia about them.
Also, the IDF stressed that Israel does not wish to exacerbate the conflict with Iran, and it called on Tehran to refrain from new attacks.