Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the most influential members of the US House of Representatives, has issued message of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on becoming Prime Minister of Armenia.
“Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan, the new Prime Minister of Armenia,” the message reads. “After a turbulent period of mass protests and political upheaval, Armenia has emerged with a new government and new hopes for the future. While Armenia continues to face many threats and challenges, this peaceful revolution gives Armenia the opportunity to tap the full talents of its people and chart a promising new course. I will continue doing everything I can in Congress to help Armenia succeed in its remarkable reformation.”