Iran will not remain in Iranian nuclear deal without practical guarantees from France, UK and Germany, said Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The Iranian administration faced a “tough test” of protecting the dignity of the Iranian nation in connection with the US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal, Tasnim reported quoting Khamenei.
The leader voiced distrust of the Europeans, stressing that any plan to maintain the deal must come with practical guarantees from France, UK and Germany.
According to him, without practical and definite guarantees, it is impossible to maintain the deal, because the Europeans can follow the US.