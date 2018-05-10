YEREVAN. – A Cabinet session of the government of Armenia will not be convened on Thursday.
Civil Contract Party member Tigran Avinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that even though these Cabinet meetings are usually held on Thursdays, the next session will take place on Friday.
He added that this Cabinet meeting will be open to the media.
New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday had stated that if there will be no legislative obstacles and it will not be necessary to amend the respective law, there would be no problem in holding open Cabinet sessions.