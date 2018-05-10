STEPANAKERT. – The Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President, Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday was present at a Divine Liturgy devoted to the Defense Army.
The event was held at the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Christ the Holy Savior, in Shushi town, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, supreme command staff and servicemen of the Defense Army, and senior officials also were on hand at the Divine Liturgy.