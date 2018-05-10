The US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal may lead to local military conflicts in the Middle East, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov.

“The situation in the Middle East is complicated and now it will become even more complicated and may lead to military activities,” he said, adding that “the reason is that Iran will give a relevant response,” TASS reported.

According to him, the aim of the US policy in the region is to drive Iran out of the deal, because Iran, together with Hezbollah movement are fighting the terrorism.

“Chances are that it will result in local conflicts. The coalition’s air forces and Israel are now targeting the positions of Hezbollah and the IRGC in Syria. If this is not military activities, then what is it?” Deputy Foreign Minister noted.