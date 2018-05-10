The US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal is a serious mistake, said former President Jimmy Carter in an interview with CNN.
“This may be the worst mistake Trump has made so far," Jimmy Carter said adding "When a president signs an agreement, it should be binding on all his successors, unless the situation changes dramatically and it hasn't changed. Unfortunately, I think it signals a message to North Korea that if the United States signs an agreement, it may or may not be honored.”