French President Emmanuel Macron urges Europe to unite and be confident in “European sovereignty” in the face of increasingly complex world and unilateral US steps on issues such as climate change and Iran’s nuclear deal, AP reported.

His remark came after receiving the International Charlemagne Prize, an annual award for contributions to European unity given by the German city of Aachen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel honored Macron’s efforts to reform France and his ambitions to reform the EU.

Macron urged Europe to defend the global multilateral order for the sake of the sovereignty of the continent.

“We made the choice to build peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said hinting at the Iran’s deal.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from Iranian nuclear deal .