New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday gave an interview to First Channel TV of Georgia, and he spoke about Armenia-Georgia relations, in particular, according to the Facebook page of the embassy of Armenia in Tbilisi.

“Georgia is a friendly country [to Armenia],” Pashinyan said. “Brotherly relations between Georgia and Armenia must be developed, since we are brotherly countries and partners.

“In the platform of our [political] party [i.e. Civil Contract Party], Georgia has a decisive role for Armenia.

“I believe our [bilateral] relations should be free from geopolitical factors and influence, which, sadly, are not always positive.”

The PM added that Armenia and Georgia need to deepen their relations in all domains as well as between their two peoples.