Police in Pakistan have arrested the father and brother of an Italian woman of Pakistani descent strangled in a suspected honor killing, police said on Thursday, Reuters eported.

Sana Cheema, 25, who lived in the northern Italian city of Brescia, was visiting relatives in Pakistan when she died last month, after suffering from what her family initially said was a “chronic ulcer and hypotension”.

Social media activists in Pakistan spotlighted the case, citing Italian media reports that Cheema might have been killed by her family after she refused to marry a man they selected.

Police exhumed Cheema’s body and a forensic report confirmed she had been strangled, a police official who investigated the case, Irfan-ul-Haq Sulehria, told Reuters.

He said police had arrested her father, Ghulam Mustafa, and her brother, Adnan Cheema.