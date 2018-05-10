Chief of Armenia Police Vladimir Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan have been dismissed. The decree was signed by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

Earlier in the day, Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a recommendation to Armen Sarkissian about relieving Gasparyan and Kutoyan from their positions.

A protest action was staged Thursday outside the Yerevan Municipality building, in the capital city of Armenia.

According to the respective press release by the initiative group of this demonstration, they demand the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan and the dissolution of the current municipal council.

The protesters closed off the street across and the area around the city hall building demanding to see Margaryan, but he did not appear. The action lasted around 4 hours.

The new Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday appointed Civil Contract Party member Eduard Aghajanyan Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff.

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini spoke by phone with Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on his election as the new Prime Minister of Armenia.

They agreed on the importance of the partnership between the European Union and Armenia and looked forward to meeting in person. Mogherini invited PM to Brussels at the earliest opportunity. They also briefly discussed foreign policy priorities, including the -Karabakh conflict, the peaceful resolution of which remains, as reiterated by the High Representative, a top priority for the European Union.

On Thursday, Pashinyan received congratulations from European Commission and European Council chiefs.

MPs from the Republican Party of Armenia Grigor Avalyan and Armen Babayan have given up their parliamentary seats.

Nonpartisan MPs who are represented in the National Assembly by Grand Holding company, will no longer be an MP, says the statement issued by the company. “In our view, there will no longer be a need for businessmen’s presence in the National Assembly of new Armenia,” the statement reads.

ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction member Armen Babayan submitted a petition to the National Assembly Chairman Ara Babloyan on giving up his parliamentary seat.

Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this was Babayan’s personal decision.

Several days ago ARF faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan also renounced his parliamentary mandate and, subsequently, he was ousted from the party.

A man in Yerevan has killed his brother with an axe.

On Wednesday at around 3pm, police officers found the dead body of a man at the plot of land of a house.

The police and investigators found out that the suspect is the victim’s 52-year-old brother, and he was detained. According to the source, he had killed his brother with several strikes with an axe.