YEREVAN.- Founding Executive Director of Luys Foundation Jacqueline Karaaslanian has announced about the termination of the activities of the Foundation.
"Today May 10th 2018 is the day that the Luys Staff and myself have been asked to cease our work serving the LUYS Foundation. I wish to reassure all present scholars and already registered ones for 2018-2019 that their scholarships will be honored. Official communications will issue further information," Jacqueline Karaaslanian stated in her open letter.