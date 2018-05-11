Citizens of various countries, and who were engaged in prostitution, were arrested as a result of respective police operations in two provinces of Turkey.

In Aydın Province, police caught women without Turkish citizenship “in the act,” according to Hürriyet newspaper of Turkey. It was found out that one of these arrestees was an Armenian citizen.

And in Tekirdağ Province, police arrested nine women accused of prostitution, and one of them also was an Armenian citizen.

It is noted that these arrested prostitutes will be deported from Turkey.