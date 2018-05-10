Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart said all should resist against US unilateralism and they should understand that they cannot simply walk out from international accords as they will be very costly for them, IRNA reported.

During telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Rouhani said the JCPOA is a very significant international accord which helps restore global security and stability and a treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

IAEA issued eleven reports indicating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has remained committed to all its pledges with regards to the JCPOA, President Rouhani said.

The JCOPA is an international accord won signature of seven countries along with the United Nations, he said.

Unfortunately, the US has been disloyal to its obligations and walked out of the deal unilaterally and we expect all world leaders to condemn the move now, President Rouhani said.

Any new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the US will be against international rules and regulations as well as the UNSC resolution 2231, he said.

Iran and Turkey have always and like to very sincere brothers have withstood against such illogical measures at the international community and are to support each other in various occasions, President Rouhani said.

Taking advantage of national liquidities in commercial transactions, expansion of preferential tariffs, expansion of banking cooperation between Iran and Turkey will be of prime importance to prevent use of any Forex in bilateral trades, he said.