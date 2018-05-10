Viktor Orban was re-elected as Hungary's prime minister by the parliament here on Thursday, starting a third consecutive and a fourth overall term as leader of Hungary, ABC News reported.
Orban's Fidesz party and a small ally won 133 of 199 seats in the legislature on April 8, a super-majority which will allow them to amend the Constitution unchallenged.
Orban, who critics say has introduced an increasingly autocratic style of government since returning to power in 2010, was elected by a vote of 134-28, with some of the opposition parties boycotting the session.
Orban, who took his oath of office immediately after the vote, outlined his government's objectives in the coming years.
He repeated his criticism of liberal democracies, saying their era had ended in part because they have become incapable of "upholding Christian culture." In contrast, he said that his new government would strive to build a "Christian democracy."