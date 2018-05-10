Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart said all should resist against US unilateralism and they should understand that they cannot simply walk out from international accords as they will be very costly for them, IRNA reported.

During telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Rouhani said the JCPOA is a very significant international accord which helps restore global security and stability and a treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

IAEA issued eleven reports indicating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has remained committed to all its pledges with regards to the JCPOA, President Rouhani said.

The JCOPA is an international accord won signature of seven countries along with the United Nations, he said.

Unfortunately, the US has been disloyal to its obligations and walked out of the deal unilaterally and we expect all world leaders to condemn the move now, President Rouhani said.

Europe and mainly those countries engaged in nuclear talks with Iran should make their stands clear in the remaining short time to compensate the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, he said.



In the telephone conversation Turkish president, for his part, said the JCPOA is a successful model in the world and all sides should do their best to protect it.

'Turkey believes that the US walkout was a grave mistake and has officially announced that it will not accept the move,' Turkish president said.

The US is the main and final loser of such decision, he said while lauding Iran's wise and constructive stands to this end.

Negotiations for protection and continuation of the JCPOA will help restore regional and global security and stability and Ankara will spare no efforts to attain such goal, Turkish president said.

The two sides should do their best to protect their economic interests and leave no room for intervention of outsiders, he said.