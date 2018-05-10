Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel’s air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria were “appropriate” because the Islamic Republic had “crossed a red line,” Daily Mail reported.
“We are in the midst of a protracted battle and our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to entrench itself militarily in Syria,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu spoke briefly in a video clip released on Thursday, where he claimed Israel launched a 'very broad attack against Iranian targets in Syria.'
Netanyahu said Israel had successfully repelled Iran's rockets, adding: "We are in a protracted campaign, and our policy is clear: Iran cannot be allowed to entrench itself militarily in Syria.
"Yesterday, I conveyed a clear message to the Assad regime: Our action is directed against Iranian targets in Syria. But if the Syrian army acts against us, we will act against it. That's exactly what happened yesterday. Syrian [anti-aircraft] batteries fired surface-to-air missiles against us, so we hit them."
"The international community should prevent the establishment of the Iranian Quds Force in Syria. We must untie to cut off the arms of this expanding evil, there and everywhere," the prime minister said. "I repeat: Whoever harms us – we will harm him many times over, and whoever prepares to harm us – we will act to harm him first. That's what we did and we will continue to do so."