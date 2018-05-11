Russian Armenian SMP Racing driver Matevos Isaakyan’s car went airborne and flipped twice during the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Spa in Belgium, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The video above shows the vehicle ending up in the barriers after catching air at a speed of 300 km/h.
Subsequently, Isaakyan told F1News that he underwent a medical examination and feels well.
He said that he looked at the footage, but “did not learn anything new.”
The cause of this incident is being looked into.