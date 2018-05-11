US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to pursue a new accord with Iran that will better for both Washington and Tehran, reported NBC News.
“I hope to be able to make a deal with them [Iran], a good deal, a fair deal — a good deal for them, better for them,” Trump said at a campaign rally. “But we cannot allow them to have nuclear weapons. We must be able to go to a site and check that site. We have to be able to go into their military bases to see whether or not they’re cheating.”
“Who knows?” he said of the possibility of a new deal with Tehran, “because we’re putting the harshest, strongest, most stringent sanctions on Iran.”
Also, Trump expressed a view that nuclear and non-nuclear wars result from “weakness.”
His peace-through-strength approach to foreign policy is working, he said.
“We are unlocking new opportunities for prosperity and for peace,” he added. “America is being respected again.”