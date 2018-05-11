YEREVAN. – The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on Thursday convened an executive body meeting, which was chaired by—party chairman, ex-President, and ex-PM—Serzh Sargsyan, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“Serzh Sargsyan gave assignments to the RPA members, in connection with things to do in parliament [where they still have majority], [but this time] as opposition.
“He said that the RPA shall be a constructive opposition, and it shall not create inconvenient situations—with discourteous moves—for the new government,” wrote Zhoghovurd.