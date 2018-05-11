YEREVAN. - An outright failure awaits the president of Azerbaijan.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this commenting on the latest aggressive statement by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

“It’s symbolic that the dictator of the neighboring country made this statement at an event devoted to a man who also thought like that and failed; such a fate awaits his son, too,” Balayan said. “His father was wise enough to stop on time by asking for ceasefire. The people of Azerbaijan will have to hope that this wisdom, at least part of it, would be hereditarily passed on.”

Speaking at an event devoted to the 95th birth anniversary of his late father, previous Azerbaijan president Heydar Aliyev, Ilham Aliyev had stated that Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people would never permit the establishment of a second Armenian state—i.e. the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).