Russian President Vladimir Putin held the phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal, Kremlin press service reported.
The sides highlighted the importance of the Iranian nuclear deal for international and regional security, as well as for the global non-proliferation regime.
Putin and Erdogan exchanged views over further cooperation with other parties to the deal.
During the conversation, initiated by Turkey, the two touched upon the issues of Syrian crisis settlement and implementation of key bilateral projects.